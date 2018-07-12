Two Koreas Begin General-Level Military Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas started their general-level military talks at the border truce village of Panmunjeom Tuesday to follow up on agreements reached at their summit in April.During the morning session at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the border, North Korea's Lieutenant General An Ik-san suggested holding candid discussions to show both South and North Koreans that their militaries are at the forefront of inter-Korean efforts for peace and prosperity.In response, South Korea's Major General Kim Do-gyun said he is confident the two sides' sincere efforts on resolving inter-Korean issues during the summer will reap returns in the fall.The two sides will also hold talks in the afternoon.As their leaders agreed in April, the two Koreas are expected to discuss ways to ease military tensions, such as seeking a peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), and turning the Northern Limit Line, a de facto sea border, into a peace zone.They will also likely discuss withdrawing troops and disarming border guard posts and the Joint Security Area in the DMZ, and a joint project to excavate the remains of troops in the DMZ who were killed during the Korean War.