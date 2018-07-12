Woman Suspected of MERS Tests Negative, Awaits Second Test

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean woman who showed suspected symptoms of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) has tested negative in the first round of testing.The city of Busan, where she lives, disclosed the results on Tuesday after a municipal health institute ran tests on the 20-something woman who has been working as a nurse at a hospital in Saudi Arabia since February.She returned home for a vacation last Thursday and began to exhibit symptoms of chills and a sore throat, some of the signs of MERS, from Saturday.The woman then visited the hospital and has since been isolated over suspected symptoms of MERS.She is currently in quarantine and is set to undergo more tests. The results of the second test will be released later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.