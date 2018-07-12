Defective Cars to be Exchanged, Refunded Under 'Lemon Laws'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean version of what's known as lemon laws in the U.S. will be implemented next year to benefit owners of cars that experience repeated breakdowns.The Transport Ministry on Tuesday unveiled government regulations in line with a revised act on the lemon laws set to take effect from January. In the U.S., the term “lemon” has long been used to describe a defective vehicle.The ministry said that if a newly purchased vehicle continues to underperform or malfunction due to the same problem, a government-led committee of experts will mediate the case and decide on whether it should be exchanged or refunded.The committee's decision will have the same binding effect as a court ruling.From next year, the car manufacturer must also include terms on an exchange or refund in the contract when a customer buys a vehicle.The government has also set guidelines on how to calculate the refund amount and other details.Lemon laws in the U.S. provide compensation to customers if cars or other consumer goods fail to meet standards of quality and performance.