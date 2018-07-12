S. Korean Foreign Minister to Seek Cooperation on N. Korea Policies at Singapore Forums

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha left for Singapore Tuesday to attend a series of regional forums on security and economic cooperation. Kang is reportedly seeking one-on-one sessions with both her North Korean and U.S. counterparts, but it remains to be seen whether the three diplomats will meet.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to join her counterparts from more than two dozen countries, including North Korea, at this year's ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) in Singapore on Saturday.The 27-member annual security forum hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) includes countries involved in the multilateral efforts to denuclearize North Korea, namely the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia.Foreign Minister Kang is seeking the international community's support for Seoul's efforts towards denuclearization and the establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.Ahead of the ARF meeting, she will also look to meet her counterparts from regional powers, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.It remains to be seen whether she will get a chance for a one-on-one session with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, and even a trilateral meeting with Pompeo.Meanwhile, the U.S. is expected to press the North to take practical denuclearization steps during the Singapore forums.In a statement Monday, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said Pompeo plans to discuss Washington and Pyongyang's shared commitment towards the regime's final, fully, verified denuclearization.The North, on the other hand, is expected to seek an agreement on declaring a formal end to the Korean War in the aftermath of its recent repatriation of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed during the three-year conflict.Also in Singapore, Kang plans to promote the Moon Jae-in administration's policy to enhance relations with the ASEAN during meetings between South Korea and the regional bloc Friday and Saturday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.