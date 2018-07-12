PM Orders Ministries to Develop Heat Wave Countermeasures

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has ordered related ministries to develop measures to address social damages resulting from the continuing heat wave.Chairing a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee said legal revisions are being sought to include heat waves as a natural disaster but he stressed that even before laws are revised, officials should perceive hot weather as a disaster situation and take according steps.Lee said the public will be worried about electricity bills due to the extended use of air conditioners. He asked the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to review possible measures in this respect.The prime minister also told officials there should be no delays in financial support for industries affected by the heat.He also called for measures against rising vegetable prices, pest control for crops and livestock contracting diseases.