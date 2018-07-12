NCA Releases Remaining Files on Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : KBS News

The National Court Administration(NCA) unveiled 182 undisclosed documents Tuesday in a probe of suspected judicial abuses during the previous administration.The NCA unveiled the 182 documents out of the total 410 documents that have been investigated by a special probe team after concealing the names of people mentioned in the documents.The NCA under the top court is alleged to have written reports on how to use high-profile cases to persuade senior presidential aides to then-President Park Geun-hye to support then Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae's bid to establish an appellate court.The newly disclosed files are known to contain circumstantial evidence that the NCA attempted to contact lawmakers and the presidential office in efforts to facilitate the establishment of an appellate court.Earlier on June fifth, the NCA disclosed 98 of the 410 documents in their entirety. For the remainder, the agency only disclosed the title of the papers and not the content, saying they do not directly relate to the abuse scandal and that private information must be protected.Then last Thursday, the NCA decided to make public all the undisclosed documents, three days after an association representing nationwide judges formally requested the release of yet undisclosed documents related to allegations of judicial power abuse.