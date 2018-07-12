Menu Content

KOSPI Ends Tuesday Slightly Up

2018-07-31

South Korean stocks edged slightly upwards on Tuesday as Samsung Electronics announced an on-year rise in operating profit in the second quarter. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended point-08 percent higher after gaining one-point-75 points to close the day at two-thousand-295-point-26. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-72-points, or point-74 percent. It closed the day at 775-point-52. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-seven won.
