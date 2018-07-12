US Ambassador: Lifting Sanctions Possible after Trust-Building with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris says lifting sanctions on North Korea is possible only after denuclearization and trust-building.Harris met with Korea Institute for International Economic Policy President Lee Jae-young Tuesday.He emphasized that the North’s implementation of denuclearization will provide the regime with an opportunity for development.Lee expressed hope that a formal declaration to end the Korean War will help build a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. He also proposed that South Korean and U.S. research institutes push for joint research projects for multilateral cooperation in Northeast Asia.