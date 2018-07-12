Indonesia Invites N. Korean Leader Kim to Asian Games

Photo : KBS News

Indonesia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.According to the Indonesian National Police on Monday, the country’s Coordinating Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Puan Maharani met with the North's Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, in Pyongyang on Monday.In the meeting, the minister conveyed a letter from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to extend a formal invitation to Kim to attend the Asian Games opening ceremony on August 18th.Maharani is currently visiting North Korea as a special envoy of the Indonesian president along with other officials of the Southeast Asian nation.Indonesia has also invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to attend the opening ceremony.