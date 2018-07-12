Beijing Confirms Meeting of High-Ranking S. Korean, Chinese Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has confirmed that Director of the Office of the Chinese Communist Party's Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi met with Seoul’s presidential security adviser during his secretive visit to South Korea earlier this month.During a regular media briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang revealed that a meeting between Yang and South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong was held this month.The spokesman said that the two exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest and Seoul-Beijing relations, but did not elaborate on the details of the discussions.It was reported on Monday that Yang made a three-day visit to South Korea in mid-July along with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou amid growing discussions of China's possible role in declaring a formal end to the Korean War.Yang and Chung reportedly discussed establishing a four-way negotiation format over establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, in addition to lifting China’s retaliation over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system THAAD in South Korea.