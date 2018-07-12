Seoul's Intelligence Chief Calls for Partial Exemption of N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean official says National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Suh Hoon requested a partial exemption of sanctions on North Korea during a visit to Washington last week.The North Korea sanctions he sought to relax involve inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation projects.It remains unclear how U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) Director Gina Haspel may have responded to the suggestion.The Trump administration's present position is that that sanctions on the North will remain in place until the regime is denuclearized.