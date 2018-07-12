Menu Content

Samsung Says Its QLED, Large-Size TV Sales Triple in 2Q

Write: 2018-07-31 17:36:16Update: 2018-07-31 17:56:36

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics says sales of quantum dot light-emitting diode(QLED) televisions and ultra large-size televisions have tripled in the second quarter from a year earlier.
 
The South Korean tech giant did not provide specific figures in a a news conference outlining second quarter performance Tuesday.
 
The company says it is leading the market of 75-inch or larger TVs with a 50 percent market share.
 
Samsung says it remains optimistic about its performance in the memory chip market for the second half of the year, citing high seasonal demand. 
 
It said a plan to expand its semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province is also being implemented smoothly.
