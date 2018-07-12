S. Korea, China to Discuss Moving on from THAAD-Related Conflicts

South Korean and China are apparently taking steps to put long-standing friction over U.S.-provided missile defense in the past.A South Korean government official says Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to meet with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan in Beijing Wednesday.Their agenda is to discuss normalization of the bilateral ties, including further steps to lift retaliatory measures China imposed after South Korea deployed the antimissile system THAAD on its territory.China strongly opposed the deployment, saying the system would destabilize the balance of power in the region.