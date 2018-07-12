Two Koreas Continue Discussions to Ease Military Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are continuing their general-level military talks at the border truce village of Panmunjeom Tuesday to follow up on agreements reached at their summit in April.Until late afternoon, the two sides were trying to iron out differences through a series of negotiation sessions, including two chief delegate meetings, including one held after 4 p.m.During the morning session at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the border, North Korea's Lieutenant General An Ik-san suggested holding candid discussions to show both South and North Koreans that their militaries are at the forefront of inter-Korean efforts for peace and prosperity.In response, South Korea's Major General Kim Do-gyun said he is confident the two sides' sincere efforts on resolving inter-Korean issues during the summer will reap returns in the fall.In the first inter-Korean high-level military talks in nearly 50 days, the two Koreas are discussing ways to ease military tensions as agreed during the inter-Korean summit in April, including a peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), and turning the Northern Limit Line, a de facto sea border, into a peace zone.The possible agenda of the talks also include withdrawing troops and disarming border guard posts and the Joint Security Area in the DMZ, and a joint project to excavate the remains of troops in the DMZ who were killed during the Korean War.