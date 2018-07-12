Two Koreas Form Consensus on Disarming JSA at Military Talks

The two Koreas formed a consensus within a broad framework on ways to peacefully use the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) during their ninth general-level military talks on Tuesday.
Following the talks held at the truce village of Panmunjeom, South Korea’s chief delegate, Major General Kim Do-gyun, told reporters that the two sides agreed to work out timelines and implementation methods through discussions via telephone messages and working-level contacts.
South and North Korea also narrowed differences over withdrawing troops and disarming border guard posts at the Joint Security Area in the DMZ and on a joint project to excavate the remains of troops in the DMZ who were killed during the Korean War.
Though they failed to reach common ground on turning the Northern Limit Line, a de facto sea border, into a peace zone, the two sides did discuss ways to halt hostile activities against each other at sea. They also formed a consensus on suspending firing practices in the Yellow Sea.
The military talks ran from 10 a.m. to around 6:30 p.m. but failed to produce a joint statement.