Two Koreas Form Consensus on Disarming JSA at Military Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas formed a consensus within a broad framework on ways to peacefully use the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) during their ninth general-level military talks on Tuesday.Following the talks held at the truce village of Panmunjeom, South Korea’s chief delegate, Major General Kim Do-gyun, told reporters that the two sides agreed to work out timelines and implementation methods through discussions via telephone messages and working-level contacts.South and North Korea also narrowed differences over withdrawing troops and disarming border guard posts at the Joint Security Area in the DMZ and on a joint project to excavate the remains of troops in the DMZ who were killed during the Korean War.Though they failed to reach common ground on turning the Northern Limit Line, a de facto sea border, into a peace zone, the two sides did discuss ways to halt hostile activities against each other at sea. They also formed a consensus on suspending firing practices in the Yellow Sea.The military talks ran from 10 a.m. to around 6:30 p.m. but failed to produce a joint statement.