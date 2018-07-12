Repatriation Ceremony for US Soldiers' Remains to be Held Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

A repatriation ceremony will be held on Wednesday at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek for 55 sets of remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War.According to the UN Command, some 500 people will attend the ceremony, including South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Vincent Brooks and U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris.After the ceremony, the remains will be transferred to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for final identification. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be at the base to receive the remains.North Korea returned the remains last Friday, on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice, in line with agreements reached during the U.S.-North Korea summit in June.The joint statement adopted at the Singapore summit stipulates that Pyongyang and Washington "commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified."