Woman Suspected of MERS Released from Quarantine After 2nd Test

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean woman who had shown suspected symptoms of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) is no longer in quarantine after she tested negative in the second round of testing.The city of Busan, where she lives, disclosed the results late Tuesday after a municipal health institute ran tests on the 20-something woman who has been working as a nurse at a hospital in Saudi Arabia since February. The woman also tested negative in the first test.She returned home for a vacation last Thursday and began to exhibit symptoms of chills and a sore throat, some of the signs of MERS, from Saturday.The woman then visited the hospital and had since been isolated over suspected symptoms of MERS.