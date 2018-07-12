NCA Documents Show Pressure Applied on Lawmaker for Appellate Court Idea

Photo : KBS News

New documents released on Tuesday found that the judiciary under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae sought to pressure a lawmaker who was against Yang’s bid to establish an appellate court.The documents are part of papers that the National Court Administration(NCA) made public in a probe of suspected judicial abuses during the previous administration.Two of the documents dating back to June 2015 state that strategies must be sought to isolate then-Justice Party lawmaker Seo Gi-ho if he were to continue to oppose the idea of setting up an appellate court.One of the two documents also details the need to mull applying psychological pressure on Seo over a suit he filed against the head of the NCA. At the time the papers were drafted, Seo was a member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.Seo ended up losing the suit around a month after that document was drafted.