'Druking' Case Probe Team Denied Raid Warrant for Governor’s Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

The independent counsel team investigating an opinion rigging scandal centered on the blogger "druking" has hit a snag in efforts to probe South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.The team on Monday sought a court warrant to raid Kim’s residence on charges of obstruction of work but their request was denied. The reason for the court’s denial was not known.The move comes after the probe team considered charging Kim of being "druking’s" accomplice in rigging online opinions based on records of conversations that the two had which were saved on a USB drive the blogger handed over to investigators.The USB drive was also found to contain data which shows Kim sought "druking’s" advice on pledges over revamping conglomerates.In requesting the warrant to raid Kim’s residence, the team converted the governor’s status to suspect, a move which suggests that the team will seek to summon him for questioning.