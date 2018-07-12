Finance Ministry Drops “Strategy” From New English Name

The finance ministry has changed its English name as of Wednesday from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.The ministry said the decision to replace the word “strategy” with “economy” was to ensure the international community’s greater understanding of its function and role as the body in charge of South Korea's economic policies.Since 2008, the word "strategy" has been included in the ministry's English name, which often bewildered foreigners and was also considered awkward by some within the ministry.The ministry said the new name has been finalized by a specialized advisory council and in consideration of ministry employees' opinion, questionnaires and foreign precedents.Foreign ministry officials will notify the name change to international organizations, foreign investors, global press, credit rating agencies and other key bodies around the world.The ministry's Web site will also change its URL to moef.go.kr.