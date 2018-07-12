Consumer Prices Grow 1.5% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices remained relatively stable in July, but oil prices and the cost of dining out continued to rise.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the country's consumer price index gained one-point-five percent last month from a year earlier.The growth remained in the one-percent range for the tenth straight month since it posted a two-point-one percent increase in September last year.The rise was mainly led by oil prices which surged 12-point-five percent on-year. In particular, diesel prices jumped nearly 15 percent, or the highest growth to be posted in 16 months.Service prices increased one-point-four percent, and the cost of dining out climbed two-point-seven percent last month from a year earlier. Prices of agricultural products shot up four-point-two percent amid the continued heat wave.Core inflation, which excludes volatile oil and food prices, grew one-point-one percent in July.