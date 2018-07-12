Top Office: Nothing Decided on Next Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says nothing is decided on an inter-Korean summit planned for the fall.A senior top office official made the remark in text messages sent out to reporters on Wednesday following a media report that the chief of South Korea's intelligence agency will likely visit North Korea soon to discuss pushing up the summit's date to late August.On Tuesday, the official also told reporters that nothing has been discussed yet over the possibility of an August summit.The official said that inter-Korean affairs can speed up or slow down depending on developments. He added that it's difficult to predict the date of the summit at present but added that political decisions will be made from both sides.Regarding another news report, the official clarified there will be no presidential pardons on Independence Day on August 15th.President Moon Jae-in conducted his first special pardons on over 64-hundred inmates at the end of last year.