Kyodo: N. Korea's Top Diplomat to Attend Regional Forum in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will arrive in Singapore Friday to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) the following day.Expectations for the forum are known to be high in Japan as the North Korean top diplomat's Singapore trip may serve to produce a breakthrough in lackluster dialogue between the North and Japan.It remains to be seen whether Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will meet with his North Korean counterpart on the sidelines of the regional meeting and discuss normalizing bilateral relations and the issue of Japanese abductees in the North.Last year, Kono held talks with the North Korean minister during a banquet on the day before the ARF's foreign ministerial meeting held in the Philippines.It's unclear whether the two will sit down again or if they do, whether there will be any progress in talks as Tokyo continues to stress sanctions on Pyongyang while the North openly criticizes the Japanese government.This year's ARF foreign ministerial meeting is expected to announce a chairman's statement on welcoming the outcome of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore and calling for Pyongyang’s complete denuclearization.