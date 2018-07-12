NCA Document Calls Public 'Selfish' for Little Interest in Appellate Court

Photo : KBS News

Documents related to judicial power abuse released by the National Court Administration(NCA) show that the body referred to citizens who were not keen on the introduction of an appellate court as "selfish beings."According to the files unveiled Tuesday, the administration wrote up a document in August 2014 that states the court's rationale for seeking to open an appellate court is not well understood by the public.It said citizens generally believe that Supreme Court justices enjoy high wages and social status and they should therefore be open to a heavier workload.The paper also said that people are "selfish" because they want their legal cases to be reviewed by the top court.The document said the public simply believes that if the Supreme Court has too many cases to handle, the number of judges can be increased.It therefore called for another approach to help the "selfish public" understand the need for an appellate court.