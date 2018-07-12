US Reaffirms Support for 2016 Shutdown of Gaeseong Industrial Complex

Photo : KBS News

The United States has reaffirmed its support for South Korea’s decision to shut down the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex in 2016.U.S. broadcaster Voice of America on Tuesday quoted a State Department official as saying that Washington backs Seoul move to close the complex, which came amid “North Korea's destabilizing and provocative actions.”The official added that the decision was based on concerns about the North's growing threat and flagrant disregard of multiple U.N. resolutions.This official position comes amid growing calls from Pyongyang to resume operation of the inter-Korean complex as soon as possible.On Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, criticized South Korea for dragging its feet in restarting the operation of the industrial park despite warming relations.In February 2016, the Seoul government halted operations at the Gaeseong complex in retaliation to Pyongyang's missile and nuclear provocations.