Vice Unification Minister Departs for N. Korea to Inspect Reunion Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung on Wednesday left for Mount Geumgang in North Korea where a reunion of separated families is scheduled to take place later this month.The Unification Ministry said Tuesday that Chun will inspect progress in repairs for facilities where the reunions will be held and convey words of encouragement to some 50 workers taking part in the repair work.The ministry said it will exert best efforts to complete the repairs by August 15th so that the reunions can take place smoothly as planned from August 20th to 26th.Asked if his visit is related to resuming tours to Mount Geumgang, Chun said the purpose of his trip is the efficient realization of the family reunions.Last Wednesday, South and North Korea exchanged the results of their search for families separated by the Korean War. Based on the search results, the two sides will exchange on Saturday a final list of 100 people from each side that will participate in the reunions.