Ex-NCA Head Issues Public Apology over Judicial Abuses

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A former head of the National Court Administration(NCA) suspected of being involved in judicial power abuse offered a public apology on Wednesday. The move comes as investigators conduct a rigorous probe into the activities of the former Supreme Court chief justice and others. Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Ko Young-han issued the apology during a ceremony marking his retirement from the post of Supreme Court justice.Ko said he is deeply sorry that many who care deeply about the judiciary were alarmed due to his lack of discretion when he headed the NCA.Ko was appointed to head the NCA in February 2016, when Yang Sung-tae was Supreme Court Chief Justice. He stepped down from the post in February last year to take responsibility for allegations the NCA maintained a judiciary blacklist of judges critical of the administration. The NCA is suspected of keeping tabs on blacklisted judges as well as trying to intervene in their trials.The blacklist suspicions date back to Ko's predecessors.Ko’s apology came as new documents that the NCA released on Tuesday found that the judiciary under Yang Sung-tae sought to pressure a lawmaker who was against Yang’s bid to establish an appellate court.The documents are part of papers that the National Court Administration(NCA) made public in a probe of suspected judicial abuses during the previous administration.Two of the documents dating back to June 2015 state that strategies must be sought to isolate then-Justice Party lawmaker Seo Gi-ho if he were to continue to oppose the idea of setting up an appellate court.One of the two documents references applying psychological pressure on Seo over a suit he filed against the head of the NCA. At the time the papers were drafted, Seo was a member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.Seo ended up losing the suit around a month after that document was drafted.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.