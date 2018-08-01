Temperature Soars to Record-breaking 41 Degrees in Gangwon Province

Photo : KBS News

South Korea experienced its hottest day on record on Wednesday as the mercury soared to 41 degrees Celsius in Gangwon Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the afternoon highs in Hongcheon in the northeastern province soared to a record 41 degrees Celsius at 4 p.m.The temperature is the highest ever to be recorded in the country since the introduction of a modern weather observation system in 1907.It marks the first time the mercury topped 40 degrees in South Korea since August first in 1942, when afternoon highs reached 40 degrees in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province.