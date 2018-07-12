Sweltering Heat Set to Continue on Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

The sweltering heat is set to continue to blanket the nation on Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach nearly 40 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, afternoon highs across the country are set to range between 32 and 39 degrees Celsius.The mercury in Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province will reach 39 degrees, while the temperatures in many other major cities, including Daejeon, Daegu, Jeonju and Sejong City, will soar to 38 degrees.The weather agency urged the public to be cautious to guard against heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion, while calling for special care to be given to agricultural, fishery and livestock resources.