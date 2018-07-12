One S. Korean, Three Filipinos Held Captive for 27 Days in Libya

Photo : KBS

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that a South Korean man and three Filipinos have been held captive in Libya for 27 days by an unidentified armed group.In a two-minute and 43-second video released on a Libyan media outlet's Facebook page dubbed "218News," a middle-aged man is seen as identifying himself as Korean and pleading for his release to the South Korean president in English.Armed people deemed to be kidnappers are also seen behind the man in the video.A ministry official in Seoul said that the armed group robbed and abducted the four at a water plant in Jabal Hasouna, the western region of Libya, on July sixth.The identity of the kidnappers has not been confirmed. It is not immediately known if any demands have been made in return for their possible release.