KOSPI Closes Wednesday 0.51% Higher
Write: 2018-08-01 15:48:45 / Update: 2018-08-01 16:14:38
South Korean stocks ended up on Wednesday following reports which suggested U.S. and Chinese officials were looking to restart trade negotiations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended point-51 percent higher after gaining eleven-point-81 points to close the day at two-thousand-307-point-07.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-73-points, or one-point-90 percent. It closed the day at 790-point-25.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-six won.
