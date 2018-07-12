Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday 0.51% Higher

South Korean stocks ended up on Wednesday following reports which suggested U.S. and Chinese officials were looking to restart trade negotiations.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended point-51 percent higher after gaining eleven-point-81 points to close the day at two-thousand-307-point-07.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-73-points, or one-point-90 percent. It closed the day at 790-point-25.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-six won.