Two Generals Booked over Martial Law Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Special military investigators are accusing two generals connected to the Defense Security Command(DSC) of abusing their power and forcing others to perform tasks outside their duty description.An official of the Defense Ministry’s special probe team said Wednesday that Major General So Gang-won and Brigadier General Ki Woo-jin have been charged without detention.So, chief of staff for the DSC, was in charge of the military intelligence unit’s task force created to draw up a report outlining controversial martial law contingency plans. Ki helped draft the report.The two told investigators last week the DSC report was not for actual implementation but rather just to prepare for contingencies in the event the Constitutional Court had struck down ex-President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.