Gov't Mulls Additional Tax Benefits for Small Biz Owners

The government is considering announcing tax breaks for small business owners in addition to the benefits included in the new taxation plan for next year.In a meeting with small business owners in a Seoul café on Wednesday, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said the ministry will look to further support small businesses along with the tax code revision.Kim said that the government plans to announce a set of measures for small business owners later this month.However, he added that the measures appear to be insufficient and that the government is reviewing a possible tax reduction plan for small firms.On Monday, the government revealed a revision to the tax code that increases the tax burden of multiple homeowners while expanding tax benefits to the underprivileged and small companies.