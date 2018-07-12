Seoul: Reopening of Gaeseong Complex Tied to Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says any potential resumption of Gaeseong Industrial Complex operations will be pursued in a way that does not conflict with international sanctions on North Korea.Unification Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Lee Yoo-jin was responding to Washington’s reaffirmed support of the 2016 decision to shut down the industrial park in the North.Lee said the ministry hopes the inter-Korean industrial project will resume as soon as possible, but still believes it is important to resolve the issue within the framework of sanctions.