Poll: 60% of S. Koreans Support Resumption of Inter-Korean Biz Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that three in five South Koreans support the possible resumption of the two major suspended inter-Korean projects.In the survey announced by the National Assembly Research Service on Tuesday, 61 percent of respondents were supportive of the resumption of the Mount Geumgang tourism project, while 60-point-five percent were in favor of the reopening of the Gaeseong Industrial Park in the North.However, many South Koreans were discreet about the timings of the resumption. Just over 62 percent said the projects should be resumed in a phased manner, keeping pace with the progress on the negotiations over the North’s denuclearization.Nearly 19 percent said the resumption should be made after complete denuclearization of the North, while around 16 percent supported immediate resumption.Around three out of four respondents assessed the Washington-Pyongyang summit in June as a success, but 62-point-three percent said the North is unlikely to give up its nuclear program.Hankook Research was commissioned to carry out the survey on one-thousand-200 people for four days from June 25th. It had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-eight percentage points.