Seoul's FM Discusses Complexity of Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says denuclearization is a complicated process involving discussions on building a peace regime as envisaged by North Korea.Kang made the remark during back-to-back meetings with her Malaysian and Myanmar counterparts in Singapore on Wednesday.She pointed out growing expectations about early denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula following Pyongyang’s promise made through the inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. summits.However, the minister stressed that it is a complex process and does not only mean nuclear disarmament of the North.Kang said the North’s requests such as a peace regime and security guarantees will also be a part of the equation.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the Malaysian and Myanmar ministers said they welcome the recent changes concerning the Korean Peninsula. They also expressed their support for the South Korean government’s related policies and understanding about the complexities of the North's denuclearization process.