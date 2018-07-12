N. Korea Presumed to Returned American War Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

Forensic experts say the scores of remains North Korea handed over late last month appear to be those of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.John Bird, director of analysis for the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency(DPAA), revealed on Wednesday the result of initial forensic analysis on the remains at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.He said they are presumed to be human remains and highly possibly those from American servicemen killed in the war, explaining they were “what North Korea said they were.”Bird said the North also sent a single identification “dog tag” of a soldier whose family was informed of the repatriation. However, it was not clear whether the soldier’s remains were among those sent by the North.Last Friday, North Korea handed over 55 boxes of remains to the U.S. in a follow-up measure to agreements made during the North Korea-U.S. summit in June.A ceremony was held late Wednesday afternoon at the Osan Air Base to commemorate the repatriation of the U.S. war remains.