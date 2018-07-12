S. Korea to Send $300,000 to Aid Greece Wildfire Victims

The South Korean Foreign Ministry says it will provide humanitarian aid worth 300-thousand U.S. dollars to Greece to help the victims of deadly wildfires raged across the European country last week.A series of blazes that scorched areas near Athens from July 23rd are presumed to have caused the largest number of fire-related casualties in Europe since the 20th century.The death toll from the recent fires rose to 91 on Sunday with 25 people still missing. Around 180 others were injured, while some 600 houses were destroyed or damaged.