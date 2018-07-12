Ad-hoc Military Committee to Announce DSC Reform Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

An ad-hoc military committee tasked with reforming the Defense Security Command(DSC) is set to disband after it reports reform plans to Defense Minister Song Young-moo this week.The committee is expected to confirm its plans on how to reform the military intelligence unit on Thursday morning. The DSC is embroiled in controversy over martial law contingency documents that were drawn up during the former Park Geun-hye administration.According to a government official, the committee will wrap up official activities later in the day by reporting and delivering final recommendations to Minister Song.The committee, which has been working since May, is known to preparing three plans, including one in which the organization is only required to reduce its workforce by 30 percent or more.Under a second plan, the DSC will be turned into a smaller military unit under a different name in addition to a 30 percent workforce reduction.The third plan is to turn the unit into a government agency to be led by a civilian, but this option is least likely to be accepted among the three, given the time it will take to implement it as it would need to go through parliament.If the first or second plan is adopted, the DSC’s current workforce will be trimmed from four-thousand-200 to around three-thousand and the number of general-level officers will be slashed from nine to just three or four.