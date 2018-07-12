ASEAN Ministers Show Interest in Korean Wave

K-pop and Korean dramas have unwittingly become topics of discussion during serious ministerial meetings between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Singapore.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Myanmar’s Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin talked about the Korean Wave in Myanmar during their bilateral meeting held at the Singapore Expo convention center on Wednesday.The Myanmar minister said Korean culture is so prevalent in his country that many youngsters are replacing the English word “daddy” with the Korean word “abeoji.”He then expressed hope the South Korean government will help young would-be startup owners from Myanmar to cooperate with South Korea.Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also addressed the popularity of k-pop in Malaysia when he sat down with Kang.During her talks the two ministers, Kang was known to have stressed the importance of personnel and cultural exchanges between South Korea and ASEAN, while briefing them on Seoul’s New Southern Policy aimed at strengthening cooperation and bilateral ties.