Repatriation Ceremony for US Soldiers' Remains Held

Photo : KBS News

A repatriation ceremony was held on Wednesday at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek for 55 sets of remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War.Some 500 people attended the ceremony that began at 5 p.m., including South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Vincent Brooks and U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris.The ceremony began with a chapel prayer before the national anthems of South Korea and the U.S. were played. Brooks delivered a memorial address during the ceremony, which also featured a 21-gun salute.The remains, carried in metal caskets covered with the UN flag, were then transported onto two C-17 Globemaster military transport planes.The remains will be transferred to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for final identification. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be at the base to receive the remains.North Korea returned the remains last Friday, on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice, in line with agreements reached during the U.S.-North Korea summit in June.