Trump Hints China is Obstructing US-N. Korea Denuclearization Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that China may be obstructing denuclearization talks with North Korea as Washington and Beijing continue their trade dispute.According to Bloomberg, Trump told supporters at a political rally on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida that the U.S. is “doing well in North Korea” as Pyongyang continues to refrain from nuclear and missile provocations.However, he added that the U.S. is “doing so well with China that China maybe is getting in our way.”The report said that Trump made the claim during a long defense of his trade war with China and his remarks were just the latest sign of friction between the U.S. and North Korea.Trump stopped short of giving details on how China was meddling in the nuclear talks.The president has previously suggested that China was easing pressure on Pyongyang amid the deepening Washington-Beijing trade conflict.