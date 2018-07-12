NCA Spent Significant Funds on Promoting Appellate Court Idea

Photo : KBS News

The judiciary under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was found to have spent significant funds on promoting the planned introduction of an appellate court.One of the documents that the National Court Administration(NCA) unveiled on Tuesday in a probe of suspected judicial abuses during the previous administration found that the Supreme Court actively sought to promote the appellate court idea in July 2015.According to the document, the NCA spent roughly 18 million won to produce Webtoons that cite the benefits of an appellate court.Another document dated June 2015 found that the NCA spent some 117 million won over two years in producing promotional videos that described the installment of the appellate court as an established fact although a decision had yet to be made on its establishment.The NCA also had spent 150 million won on an online ad service in which the words “appellate court” would pop up if the phrase “Supreme Court” was entered in the search window.