Seoul Experiences Hottest Tropical Night Amid Record Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul experienced its hottest ever tropical night on Wednesday as the nation continues to suffer from a record heat wave.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the mercury in Seoul reached 30-point-three degrees Celsius overnight through the early hours of Thursday morning, or the highest to be posted since the capital began weather observation in 1907.Tropical nights are when temperatures exceed 25 degrees Celsius from six p.m. through nine a.m. the following morning.It marked the first time for Seoul to see nighttime temperatures hover around 30 degrees. The only two times the nation saw such severe tropical nights were on August eighth, 2013 and July 22nd of this year, both in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.Incheon also witnessed its worst tropical night since it first began to observe weather data in 1904, with temperatures standing at 29-point-one degrees.Tropical nights have continued for 16 days in Busan, 15 in Yeosu, 13 in Gwangju and Daejeon and 12 in Seoul.