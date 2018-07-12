Washington Declines to Comment on N. Korea’s Reported ICBM Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The Trump administration is treading lightly on the Washington Post’s report that North Korea appears to be secretly building new intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs).When asked about the report, spokesperson for the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Katina Adams said Wednesday that the department doesn’t comment on intelligence-related matters.White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley also declined to comment, saying the top office will neither confirm nor deny the report.On Monday, State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the department did see the report but stopped short of commenting further, only saying that Washington hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will keep his denuclearization promise.The Trump administration is being cautious as it apparently believes that it is important to maintain good relations with the North to continue the momentum for bilateral dialogue, while keeping a close eye on related developments.The Washington Post reported Monday that U.S. spy agencies have spotted signs that indicate that work is underway on at least one or possibly two liquid-fueled ICBMs at a large research facility on the outskirts of Pyongyang.