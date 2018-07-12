Probe Team Raid S. Gyeongsang Governor's Office, Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

The independent counsel team investigating an opinion rigging scandal centered on the blogger "druking" raided the residence and office of South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo on Thursday.The team’s request for a search warrant for the premises in Changwon was approved on Wednesday after its first attempt to secure the warrant a day earlier from a Seoul court failed.The move comes after the probe team converted the governor’s status to that of a suspect based on its investigations over the past month.The team suspects that Kim was briefed regularly on druking’s online rigging activities after attending in November 2016 a presentation that the blogger gave on using data manipulation software to automatically raise the number of “likes” on comments on online stories.The team is also said to have charged Kim with violating the Public Official Election Act on suspicions that “druking” and his aides sought to influence public opinion around the June 13th local elections in which Kim ran for the governor post.