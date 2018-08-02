PM Assures Stable Power Supply Amid Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday assured households and companies that power supply will be stably managed amid the extreme heat wave.Chairing a government meeting on pending state affairs, Lee said the government has already secured a record of over 100 million kilowatts in supply capacity.Lee said the government had forecast maximum electricity demand of 88-point-three million kilowatts for this summer but actual demand has exceeded 90 million kilowatts.He said the power supply and demand forecast model employed by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is proven to be very accurate but the discrepancy this year is due to the prolonged and severe nature of the heat wave.The prime minister predicted that temperatures and electricity demand will further rise in August and urged officials for all-out efforts to ensure a stable power supply.