Foreign Minister Vows Support for Laos in Recovering from Dam Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has vowed that Seoul will continue to provide support for the recovery of the area of Laos devastated by a fatal dam collapse and ensuing floods.Kang made the remark during talks with her Loatian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Singapore on Wednesday.She said given that South Korean companies were involved in the dam’s construction, Seoul is ready to provide the utmost support in helping the Laotian people get back on their feet.The South Korean government has already offered one-million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aid to Laos and dispatched a recovery team there last weekend.Kommasith expressed gratitude for President Moon Jae-in conveying words of consolation and providing the aid package.During the meeting, the two officials also expressed hope that South Korea and Laos will continue to advance ties.On Thursday, Kang is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with her counterparts from China, Japan and Russia and share views on North Korea’s denuclearization and the situation in the region following the inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit.