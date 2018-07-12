Lao Gov't: Dam Collapse Not Natural Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The government of Laos has determined that the hydroelectric dam collapse in Attapeu province was not a natural disaster and called for compensation for the victims.Laotian newspaper the Vientiane Times on Thursday said the country's deputy prime minister assessed the collapse was a man-made disaster caused by a weak dam.The Laotian energy minister also said that substandard construction and unexpected heavy rain are believed to be the cause.However the dam's builder, SK Engineering and Construction, says heavy rains are more to blame, citing over one thousand millimeters of precipitation during a ten day period.The comments follow an interview with an official of the country's Energy and Mine Ministry during which the official said regulations on compensating disaster victims won't be applied in the latest incident because it's not a natural disaster.According to an official estimate by the Lao government, 13 people were killed and over a hundred are still missing.