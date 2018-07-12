Gov't, Ruling Party to Announce Plans on Reducing Power Bills

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will announce measures on lowering electricity bills amid the heat wave later this week or early next week.A DP official gave this confirmation during a phone interview with KBS on Thursday. The official said finalized measures will be announced before people receive their power bills for July, and coordination is under way with related government agencies.The DP is likely considering adjusting the progressive rate system or providing a refund in surcharges.The public is thought to favor the first option but this will cause the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation to shoulder costs of some 400 billion won.The merits of adjusting the progressive rate system are also disputed as it can benefit the middle class while further burdening low-income households.